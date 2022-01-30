Hyderabad: FGG urges ACB probe against revenue staff

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance on Saturday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to order an ACB inquiry into the role played by the revenue department at the Secretariat in protecting tainted officials and not taking action to retrieve the land which was procured by seven companies by producing fake documents.

The FGG wanted the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to initiate action to retrieve the land from seven companies which got pattas on fake documents. Its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy alleged that the revenue officials of Medak districts in collusion with a few real estate business people had hatched a criminal conspiracy and handed over about 200 acres of valuable government land in Survey No. 191 and 297 in Kollur village of Ramachandrapuram mandal.

They issued pattas to seven companies on fake patta certificates and the said land was mutated to them in the revenue records. The seven companies include Maksworth Orchards India Ltd, Vajra Farma Engineers, Kamalesh Lohade, P Anantha Laxmi, K Venkateshwara Prasad, S Venkateshwara Rao and C Laxmikar Reddy. The government appointed SK Sinha as the chairman of the task force to probe the allotment of lands made in the combined state of AP.

Further irregularities were committed in the issue of no objection certificates to the government lands. On receipt of a detailed inquiry report from Sinha and prima-facie evidence, the government should have suspended the tainted officials and taken further action but no such action was taken, said the FGG secretary.

Reddy said that the revenue department in October 2021 informed that out of seven tainted officials, four had retired four years back hence no action can be taken in view of the limitation of 4 years stipulation in TRP rules. Out of the remaining 3 officers, two persons Nagaraju and L Krishna (Tasildars) who were involved in the case were promoted as Deputy Collectors.