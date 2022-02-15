Hyderabad: Filthy premises, shoddy infra repel many from govt schools

Hyderabad: The lack of infrastructural facilities and staff in almost all government schools is becoming a new headache for the authorities. The increased student strength post-pandemic is putting more pressure on the poor infrastructure in government schools, with a total of 32 government schools in Charminar zone lacking necessary infrastructure and the staff.

Even after the government reopened the schools and claimed that it has been providing best facilities, a majority of the State-run schools in the city lie in a state of neglect. A large number of schools are in the worst condition and face a dearth of basic facilities, including no proper furniture, sanitation, drinking water, toilets and lack of classrooms as per requirement.

Government schools of all mediums, including English, Urdu and Telugu of both primary and secondary schools in Charminar zone exist with no maintenance work done for years, leaky roofs, missing desks and benches, improper and unhygienic washrooms and toilets and no electricity.

"Government schools in Chaderghat, Chatta Bazar, Chowni, Yakutpura, Sultan Shahi, Chanchalguda, Rein Bazar and Moghalpura are lacking basic infrastructure. Even the sanitation facilities remain deprived," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a social activist.

In most of the government schools, there is a garbage dumping yard at the school entrance. Further, even GHMC toilets were also installed. A survey of few schools revealed that they have no proper benches for students to sit, no drinking water, poor maintenance and non-availability of separate toilets for girls.

A number of government schools are seeing rise in admissions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic. "The student attendance in these schools has increased as most of the students are going to school. But, the schools face dearth of facilities. The government must upgrade the schools and also appoint the necessary staff," said Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS) president Asif Hussain Sohail.

However, the increased student strength has also added more pressure on the poor infrastructure. "After the strength increased in most of the government schools, there is no major upgrade like desks and benches and other basic facilities as per the requirement. There are not enough classrooms in most of the government schools, and students are facing difficulties," pointed Asif Sohail.

Moreover, children in schools located in Rein Bazar, Yakutpura, Sadat Nagar, Ali Nagar and Bhavani Nagar are having their midday meals in open ground with no proper hygiene. At Rein Bazar, one parent who wanted to remain anonymous said, "We parents have requested the staff to erect a shed for children to have their midday meals. But, nothing has been done. There is no proper drinking water facility for students."

With no sanitary staff, students are forced to use the filthy toilets. Untidy classrooms, garbage piles on the premises, no water facilities in washrooms etc are some of the issues that need to be addressed at the earliest.