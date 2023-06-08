Live
Hyderabad finds the place among the most expensive cities in the world
Highlights
Hyderabad City finds its place among the most expensive cities in the survey conducted by Mercer's 2023 Cost of Living Survey.
In the report by Mercer's 2023 Cost of Living, Hyderabad City has found the place among the most expensive cities across India along with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune.
The survey, which was conducted in 227 cities across five continents considering 200 factors such as transport, food, clothing, accommodation, home appliances, and entertainment in each city, Hyderabad stood at 202th position.
Meanwhile, Mumbai from India has ranked 147th position among the most expensive cities in the world followed by Delhi 169, Chennai 184, Bangalore 189, Kolkata 211, and Pune 213. While on the international front, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Zurich are in the top three positions whereas Havana, Karachi, and Islamabad in Pakistan were reported as the most expensive cities.
According to the report, the accommodation costs in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune are 50 percent less compared to Mumbai and the cost of accommodation is very low in Kolkata for foreign workers.
