Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
A fire broke out in the Unlimited showroom located in a shopping complex in Habsiguda on Tuesday morning.
A fire broke out in the Unlimited showroom located in a shopping complex in Habsiguda on Tuesday morning. The fire started on the 2nd and 3rd floors, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.
Upon receiving information from locals, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. The thick smoke from the fire spread to the surrounding areas, causing concern among residents, especially due to the nearby petrol station. The fire accident near the Uppal-Secunderabad main road resulted in heavy traffic congestion, causing difficulties for commuters.
In another incident at Hassan Nagar in Attapur, a fire broke out in a clothes warehouse spreading to two floors, requiring significant efforts from firefighters to extinguish the flames.
The Locals were worried due to the thick smoke generated by the fire while the officials took measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses. Further details regarding these incidents are yet to be known.