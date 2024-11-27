Live
Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in EIPL Apartment in Manikonda, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at the EIPL apartment in Manikonda on Wednesday morning. Residents evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at the EIPL apartment located In Manikonda. However, no casualties were reported due to the fire accident.
Officials believe the fire started in a flat on the ninth floor of the apartment building in Puppalguda, Manikonda.
When residents saw thick smoke coming from the flat, they quickly evacuated to safety. The fire caused panic among the building’s occupants, but swift action helped prevent any injuries.
Local police and fire officials responded immediately to the distress call. Firefighters worked hard to control the fire and eventually put it out.
Fortunately, the fire did not spread to other areas of the building. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any safety protocol failures.