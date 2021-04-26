Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in footwear shop in Bansilalpet

A massive fire broke out here in a footwear shop here at Jabbar complex in Bansilalpet in Secunderabad on Monday morning. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to the police, the fire is said to have occurred due to a short circuit. The incident occurred at 8.30 am when the local residents noticed the fire and thick smoke from the footwear shop and alerted the fire department and the police.

The fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

An official said that a major mishap was averted as there was no one inside the shop. The police said that the cost of the property damaged is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway.