Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Nizam Club

Saifabad: A fire broke out in Nizam Club, here, on Sunday morning at around 5.30 due to a short-circuit. As soon as the information reached the Fire department, three tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames doused within one hour.

However, no casualties were reported, but there could be some loss of property, the department officias said. According to the police, the club staff noticed the fire in the penthouse-cum-administrative office of a block on second floor of the building. They alerted the club authorities who informed the police and the Fire department. The fire tenders arrived in less than ten minutes and doused the flames. The exact cause will be known only after the investigation.