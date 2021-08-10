Hyderabad: Fire engulfs Canara bank in Karmanghat

A minor fire engulfed Canara bank branch of Karmanghat in the wee hours of Tuesday. As the incident occurred in the early morning, no casualties have been reported. The fire is to be erupted due to a short circuit.



People who passed through the bank noticed the fire and alerted the fire department. The fire fighters rushed to the spot and immediately doused the fire. An official said that the bank was closed when the incident occurred, hence, no casualties were reported.

The official added that the air-conditioner and the fan were damaged. The Saroornagar police registered a case and launched an investigation. The loss of property is yet to be ascertained.