Hyderabad: Fire engulfs kirana shop in LB Nagar

A massive fire erupted from a wholesale Kirana store near the ward office under LB Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday noon. A short-circuit is believed to have triggered the fire. No casualties have been reported.

A cloud of thick smoke engulfed the area which caused panic among the people. The fire spread quickly causing major damage to the shop owner. All the material at the store has been completely gutted.



Locals alerted the firefighters who rushed to the spot and are putting out the fire. A major property loss has been incurred. Based on the complaint by the store owner, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.



On August 28, a fire broke out in a textile shop at Gowliguda under Afzalgunj police station limits. No casualties have been reported in the incident which occurred around 9.15 pm. Fire tenders were called who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

