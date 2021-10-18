Hyderabad: Fireworks, food, Shayaris… Yeh Dil Maange More !

Charminar: The Sunday-Funday event at Charminar with theme, Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam, turned out to be a hit with thousands of Hyderabadis thronging the historic structure on the day.

For the first time in many years, Charminar, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, has been converted into a centre of art and cultural activities. To enjoy the multitude of programmes organised by the State government, people in large numbers flocked to the venue. Starting from 4pm, people started pouring in to enjoy their first Sunday-Funday event at the historic structure with many taking selfies and group pictures to post on their social media accounts. The event started off with a performance by police band followed by an orchestra performance, fireworks and folk dances. For the first time, a laser show was organised at Charminar. Face painters, caricature artists, magicians were all brought in to entertain kids, besides interactive activities like pot making and much more were being held. 'Deccani Mazahiya Mushaira' was the major attraction among the Hyderabadis, where they enjoyed the Shayaris. Many tourists also had a gala time. Saplings were also distributed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority at the venue.

Many, including children, families, elderly were seen enjoying the evening tuning to the entertainment events and relishing the delicacies served at the food stalls set up on the Charminar premises. It can be recalled that after the Sunday- Funday at Tunk Bund became a huge hit, the HMDA, in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, has picked up the Charminar as the second venue for the event.