Hyderabad firm bags contract for Vande Bharat equipment

Hyderabad: The Railways has awarded city-based Medha Servo Drives Private Limted a Rs 2,211 crore contract for designing and manufacturing propulsion, control and other equipment required for making 44 rakes of Vande Bharat-type train sets, a ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. "Indian Railways has awarded the work of design and manufacturing of propulsion, control & other equipment for making 44 rakes (16 car each) of 'Vande Bharat' type train sets," the ministry tweeted.

In August last year, the Railways had cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of the 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express. The move came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder among the six contenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed trains.

In September 2020, the tender was floated again. This project will be completed under the 'Make in India' policy with domestic content of 90 per cent. According to the railway officials, train sets shall be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab; and the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The Railways operates two Vande Bharat Express trains – one from New Delhi to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and another from New Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the company website, Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., founded in 1984, is focused on rail transportation. With a $250 million turnover and 3,200 personnel, the 35-year-old CMMI Level 4 company specialises in three areas: Control Electronics, Power Electronics and safety critical Signalling. It has designed and manufactured various world-class high-tech electronics products for application on locomotives, trainsets, coaches, railway stations and yards. It also claims specialisation in designing and engineering products to withstand shock and vibration, wide temperature variations, and electrical disturbances that are typical of harsh locomotive environment. It has a 600-strong R&D centre.