Hyderabad: First rock walk of new year held

Hyderabad: A day-long trek in the outskirts of the city at 'Bodugutta', a rocky hill located near Pipalpahad, a village situated beyond Ramoji Film City on the Vijayawada Highway was organised by Society to Save Rocks on Sunday.

According to organisers, the Giant Rocky Turtle was one of the major attractions during the trek. "This was the year's first rock walk and we started from Ramoji Film City entrance gate at around 8:30 am, after conducting 20-minute special pranayama session on Sunday," said GRB Pradeep, treasurer of of the society.

As part of rock walks, the society has planned to visit Ameenpur lake on February 21 and to Pahadi Shareef Rocks on March 21. "Our Society clocks 25 long years of Rock protection and conservation on January 26 this year.

We intend to celebrate this milestone as best possible in the present times. Plans are on for a virtual warm up with a catchy rock protection slogan, a selfie at any of the 25 Rock Heritage Precincts, a thought-provoking essay on why rocks must be conserved or bring out the poet in you with rock poetry. All these programmes besides our trademark rock quiz is open to members and non-members," said the society secretary, FraukeQuader.