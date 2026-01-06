Hyderabad: Foggy mornings and chilly winds grip city

Hyderabad: The city has been waking up to dense fog and a noticeable chill for the past one week, as winter conditions continue to intensify during the early morning hours. Reduced visibility, cold winds and a sharp drop in temperatures have become a daily experience, marking a clear shift in the weather pattern. From the pre-dawn hours until early morning, thick fog has been settling across several parts of the city, blanketing roads, residential areas and open spaces.

The foggy conditions have been accompanied by a persistent cold, making mornings unusually harsh compared to previous weeks. The chill in the air is being strongly felt during early hours, with temperatures remaining low until after sunrise. The prolonged spell of cold mornings has altered daily routines, as people step out later than usual, wrapped in warm clothing.

Streets appear quieter in the early hours, with movement gradually picking up only after the fog begins to lift. Visibility improves slowly as sunlight breaks through, but the cold lingers well into the morning. Weather patterns over the last week indicate a consistent drop in night and early morning temperatures, resulting in the formation of fog on a regular basis.

The combination of moisture in the air and lower temperatures has contributed to these foggy conditions, making mornings colder and damp. As the week-long spell continues, residents are experiencing a typical winter phase, with mornings dominated by fog and cold air before temperatures rise during the day. For now, the city remains under the grip of chilly, fog filled mornings, signaling a steady progression of the winter season.