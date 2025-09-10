Hyderabad: Food Safety Task Force Inspects 10 Absolute Barbeque Outlets in Hyderabad

People spend a lot of money at restaurants to enjoy time with their family. Many bring their children too. They expect the place to be clean and hygienic. But that is not always the case.

On September 9, 2025, the Food Safety Task Force and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) checked 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets in Hyderabad. These included AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad. The inspections happened after a complaint was sent to the Commissioner of Food Safety.

The goal is to make sure restaurants stay clean. Officials want to ensure they serve safe food. They said they will take action if they find any problems.