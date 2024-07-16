Hyderabad: Food safety team finds violations in outlets at mall in Panjagutta

Hyderabad: The task force team of the food safety department conducted inspections at food outlets at the Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta and found many violations.

The team raided four outlets in the mall, including The Coffee Cup, The Nosh Bistro, The Spicy Beijing, and Dosa Darbar and Chat Republic.

At the Coffee Cup, the officers found shrimp, Jersey Toned Milk, and Cuisinary Chinese chilli paste were expired. They were discarded on the spot. Coffee bean packets were found without any use by date or manufacturer details. Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. Some dustbins were not covered with lids at the outlet. Few food handlers were found without uniforms.

While bread, burger buns, packed paneer, and curd were found expired at Nosh Bistro, packed raw materials like batter and momos were found packed and used after expiry dates. Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. At Spicy Beijing, raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were stored in steel containers that were covered, but not labelled properly. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were missing.

At Dosa Darbar and Chat Republic, the FBO was found operating the business without a valid license or registration. Upon inquiry, an expired registration certificate was displayed. Additionally, a live cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen. Dustbins were also found open without lids.

So far, raids have been conducted at many restaurants, hotels, PGs, and supermarkets in Hyderabad.