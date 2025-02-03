Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Food Safety Violations Found at Jubilee Hills Restaurants
Inspections by the Commissioner of Food Safety revealed multiple violations at Kishkinda Kitchen (Kake di Hatti) and Poshnosh Lounge and Bar in Jubilee Hills. Issues included rodent infestations, expired food, unclean kitchen conditions, missing food safety certificates, and improper food storage.
At Kishkinda Kitchen, inspectors found cockroaches in the kitchen and rat droppings in storage, showing a rodent problem. Expired food was thrown away. Food handlers were not wearing gloves, and important documents like water reports, food safety certificates, and medical records were missing. Refrigerators were dirty with food waste, and drains in the kitchen were blocked. Food and non-food items were stored together.
At Poshnosh Lounge and Bar, the restaurant was operating with an expired license since December 2024. Missing documents included water reports, pest control records, food safety certificates, and medical records. Refrigerators were not cleaned, and the kitchen had no drains to remove food waste. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were stored together, and many items were placed on the floor. Expired food was discarded, and cashew nuts were found to have insects.