Hyderabad: Foot Over Bridge with escalators soon at Rakshapuram Junction near Santosh Nagar

Santoshnagar: With the pedestrians finding it difficult to cross the busy highway near DRDL amidst speeding vehicles, the GHMC has decided to come up with a Foot Over Bridge (FoB) at Rakshapuram Junction near Santosh Nagar.

It is observed that pedestrians are facing lot of difficulties to cross busy and several accidents were also reported at this part of Inner Ring Road in Chandrayangutta circle. Keeping this in view, GHMC Charminar (South) zone has proposed FOB at Rakshapuram Junction. The upcoming structures would also be equipped with escalators or elevator for the convenience of pedestrians.

Locals have welcomed this development, as pedestrians have always found lack of facilities for them in crossing the road on the entire stretch. In absence of an FoB facility to cross a road, a pedestrian most of the times struggles in finding a way through the speeding vehicles.

"Reaching the other side of the road at this stretch turns out to be difficult for the many pedestrian and civic body finally decided to set up FoB at Rakshapuram road in Hafez Baba Nagar. This will surely help us for reaching safely on other side," said Kaleem.

"This has been a long-pending issue on the stretch. Recently, the Telangana high court has also asked the civic authorities to set up user-friendly FOBs for the benefit of elderly and young children in city. Though a bit delayed, FoB has finally started to come up in area," felt Venkat Reddy, a resident of Rakshapuram.

This major road, which is wide enough to encourage motorists to increase their speeds, starts from Phisalbanda at Kanchanbagh to Chandrayanagutta. Several accidents were also reported when people attempt to cross the road at Rakshapuram and Hafez Baba Nagar.

"Observing such incidents, the GHMC had decided to set up a Foot over Bridge at Rakshapuram 'T' junction which can ease the pedestrian to cross the road. An amount of Rs 3.7 cr was sanctioned for FoB and the works were started and will be completed within next 3 months," said Mirza Saleem Baig, Riyasathnagar division Corporator.