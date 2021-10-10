Hyderabad: Forest lands survey to start from November

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to initiate the action plan of solving the long pending 'Podu Lands' in the State from third week of this month and a survey on the forest lands would be started from November.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday directed the officials to initiate the works from third week. He also said that once the land issue is solved, there should be no scope for encroachment of a single yard of forest land in future. He warned the government will take stringent action on the encroachers of forest lands. If needed, an all-party meeting would be convened and leaders would be explained how the forest lands were encroached.

The CM directed the officials to prepare guidelines for formation of Forest Conservation Committees. Alternate lands at the boundaries of forest areas will be allotted to those cultivating podu lands that were deep inside the forest. The government will issue certificate to those, who were shifted and also provide facilities like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima apart from water and power, he stated.

The CM said launched Haritha Haram programme as forests are essential for the survival of human beings. Its efforts in increasing the green cover and forest conservation have been giving good results and this has also increased biodiversity. The State has been a model for the country in the implementation of Haritha Haram, he added.

KCR said the government will save tribals' right to live. "The problem lies with those from outside and encroaching forest lands. Immediately after solving the problem, the government would take up strong steps to strengthen its efforts to preserve forest. It is the responsibility of the forest officers to ensure there are no infringements in the forest. 'None is Inside... Inside is only forest'," said the Chief Minister.

KCR asked the Chief Secretary to verify the applications by taking up land survey. He also wanted the CS to have review meetings with the District Collectors and wanted him to take the suggestions of MLAs. Stating that the survey of forest lands would start from November, CM KCR asked the officials to find the boundaries as per the coordinates. If needed the authorities should take up fencing at the boundaries. The state government would provide the necessary budget for this and there would be police protection.