Hyderabad: Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju hangs self in Chanchalguda jail

Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju who was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking bribe committed suicide by hanging himself in Chanchalguda jail on Tuesday night. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The ACB officials have been investigating Nagaraju for a month now in the bribe case.

The ACB on Tuesday questioned Nagaraju on the issue of fake pattadar passbook after taking him into custody for the second time. He was asked as to how he illegally granted the passbook for 24-acre of land to Kandadi Dharma Reddy and his family members.

Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting Rs 1.10 crore bribe which was mostly in Rs 500 denomination notes on August 14 along with two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy. He demanded the bribe for allegedly clearing an issue pertaining to 28-acre land.