Hyderabad: Free eye camp held at school in Old City

Hyderabad: Hundreds of school students received essential eye care and medical screenings in Hussainialam in Old City on Monday. Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali inaugurated a mega-free eye and medical camp at a school in Hussainialam.

The mega-free eye camp was organised by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad and Sakina Foundation in collaboration with Saberi’s Eye Hospital at 12th Ave, Hussainialam. The camp provided hundreds of students, staff, parents, and local residents with vital eye care and screenings.

According to the organisers, this camp marked the 101st free eye and medical camp organised by Sakina Foundation, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail of the Sakina Foundation highlighted the urgent need for regular eye and health screenings, especially in marginalised areas where access to quality healthcare is limited. “Untreated vision issues and general health concerns often lead to reduced quality of life, particularly in children whose academic performance can suffer without proper care,” he said.

Asif Sohail announced their intention to organise more camps, focusing on the health and well-being of underprivileged sections of society. He emphasised that improving access to healthcare can have a transformative impact on individuals and communities alike.

These camps not only provide essential services but also raise awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare, contributing to a healthier, more resilient society.

Syed Sohail Quadri Pathergatti Corporator, Dr Asad Hussaini Saberi, Iftekhar Hussain, Trustee of Faiz-e-Alam Trust, Rotarian M A Waheed, Zeeshan Hyder, and others were present.