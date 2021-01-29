Hyderabad: FTCCI to organise online mentorship

Lakdikapul : Ladies Wing of Women Empowerment Committee of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is organising a two-day Mentorship programme for Women on January 30 and February 6 (Saturdays) from 10 am to 12 noon.

Sangamesh Kuruwatti, Chartered Accountant and Partner, NM Associates, will handle the sessions. The event will be conducted virtually for women entrepreneurs, startups and MSMEs and instructs them on 'How to prepare a business plan and project report for accessing finance.'

The objective of the programme is to empower women entrepreneurs, startups and MSMEs with the right kind of know-how, knowledge and one-to-one mentoring.

The programme will focus on facilitating the participants to better understand the significance of a good plan and project report in securing funding as well as how they can expand their operations. The event will be attended by a small group of women entrepreneurs.