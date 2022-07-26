Hyderabad: Furore over conduct of OGA elections

Hyderabad: Furore over the Osmania Graduates Association electionscontinued as the voters alleged that the entire elections have been conducted in undemocratic manner without following the standard operating procedures. It was a total disaster in organising the election process.

"The election was not conducted by following standard norms, the election place and location of booths were not elaborated to contesting candidates, the whole election process was rigged by outsiders voting in place of registered voters and many voters have to return without voting due to chaos in voting halls. The association should suspend the election and conduct the election again," said an eligible voter.

Osmania Graduates Association has turned into an organisation controlled by their kith and kin family members and is grossly involved in corrupt practices. The behaviour of few members and non-OGA members who have infiltrated the elite body has brought down the prestige of the organisation.

The Registrar of Societies must immediately step into the process and issue notices for updating the Voters' List and also suspend the election and reconduct the election after correcting the voters' list/update/validation/authentication for the protection of democratic rights of Osmania Graduates Association Voters.