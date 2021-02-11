Hyderabad: Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is new GHMC mayor

Hyderabad: Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, ward no. 93, Banjara Hills of Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been elected as the new mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The mayor has been elected by show of hands. Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is now the 17th mayor of GHMC.

Mothe Srilatha of ward no. 143 of Tarnaka has been elected as deputy mayor of GHMC.

Before the mayor and deputy mayor election, all the newly elected corporators took oath. Presiding officer Swetha Mohanthy completed the conducting proceedings which was monitored by election observer Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

The TRS party has won 56 wards out of the 150 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.