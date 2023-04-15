Hyderabad: Galaxy of leaders pay rich tributes to DR BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of the ruling BRS, opposition BJP, Congress and others in Telangana paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday.

In a message, the Governor said Ambedkar is one of India's greatest sons who shaped the country's Constitution. Ambedkar's life is a shining example of the human soul's triumph over repression, as well as a trumpet appeal for justice for the impoverished and downtrodden and ensuring basic constitutional rights of each and everyone, she said. In a release, Rao recalled the stellar contributions of Ambedkar to the country, including as the father of the Constitution.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid tributes to Ambedkar at the party's state headquarters here. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who never attended the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar since he became CM is now unveiling a giant statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad on Friday and issuing advertisements in newspapers only with an eye on votes.

Sanjay Kumar demanded an answer from the CM for not implementing his promises, including making a Dalit leader Chief Minister in Telangana and distribution of three acres of land to Dalits. The BJP leader also demanded that the BRS government release a white paper on the implementation of its 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme (grant of Rs 10 lakh per household to enable a Dalit family to start a business of their own).

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy garlanded a statue of Ambedkar at Shamirpet.