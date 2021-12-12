Hyderabad: Gandhi gets Rs 2 crore CT Scan facility

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated CT (Computerized Tomography) Scan facility worth Rs 2 crore at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in the city. He informed that Rs 19 crore would be spent to acquire medical equipment of high-end quality soon for the hospital to offer better services to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that there was no case of Omicron in the State and the government was ready to tackle any situation in future. Samples of two persons who came from abroad were sent for genome sequencing and results were yet to come. He appealed to the people to be cautious to prevent the Covid spread and avoid related problems by wearing masks, sanitising hands and keeping social distancing. He also asked them to take vaccines without any delay.

The Minister was all praise for the health staff and others in the hospital who offered their best services to the Covid patients during the Corona pandemic. He said the tertiary care teaching hospital would get Rs 12.5 cr MRI scanning and Rs 6.5 cr Cath lab facility to treat heart ailments. This facility would come up in another two months to augment services in the hospitals. At present, various development programmes worth Rs 76 cr were taking place in the hospital. With this the hospital which is a standalone facility for Covid care patients would be able to offer better medicare.

A Mother and Childcare Hospital (MCH) unit would also come up on Gandhi Hospital premises soon. "We plan to construct another 200-bed capacity mother and childcare facility to have a total of 500 beds for mothers and children," he said. Due to keen interest and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the hospital was getting latest medical equipment, he said and asked health officials, staff and doctors and experts to strive to keep offering better services to the people coming from the city and surrounding districts too.