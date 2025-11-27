Hyderabad gang, constable held in Rs 7.11 cr Bengaluru heist

Hyderabad: A well-organised gang from Hyderabad was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru cash van heist in which Rs 7.11 crore was stolen on 19 November 2025. Nine people, including a police constable named Annappa Naik, have been apprehended.

The gang executed the heist by impersonating RBI and Income Tax officers, intercepting a CMS Info Systems cash van near Ashoka Pillar in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. They forced the van staff into their own vehicle, transferred the cash, and abandoned the van near Dairy Circle before fleeing towards Kolar.

The police investigation spanned multiple states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Through tracing CCTV footage, phone data, and vehicle tracking, the authorities recovered most of the loot. Rs 5.76 crore in cash was retrieved within 60 hours from locations around Bengaluru, and Rs 54.74 lakh was seized in Hyderabad along with arrests of key suspects there. A total of nine accused across states have been detained so far.

The gang reportedly planned the robbery meticulously for over three months, studying the cash van's route and avoiding toll roads and CCTV-covered areas.

The police constable involved is believed to have trained the gang on how to execute the heist without leaving traces. The stolen cash was temporarily hidden in an abandoned house in Hosakote before being dispersed via multiple channels. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh praised the swift police response and the cross-state coordination that led to the recovery of the money and arrests in less than a week.