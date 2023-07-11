Live
Hyderabad: Gas cylinder blast- seven injured
Highlights
Seven persons including mother and three children and close relatives injured in a Gas cylinder blast Roos Nagar near Domalaguda today.
The mishap occurred when the cylinder blasted accidentally. Disaster management teams rushed to the spot to douse flames emanating from the house. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The condition of three of the injured persons is stated to be critical.
