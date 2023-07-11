  • Menu
Hyderabad: Gas cylinder blast- seven injured

Seven persons including mother and three children and close relatives injured in a Gas cylinder blast Roos Nagar near Domalaguda today.

Seven persons including mother and three children and close relatives injured in a Gas cylinder blast Roos Nagar near Domalaguda today.

The mishap occurred when the cylinder blasted accidentally. Disaster management teams rushed to the spot to douse flames emanating from the house. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The condition of three of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

