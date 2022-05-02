Hyderabad: GHMC absence at apprenticeship mela riles DET

Hyderabad: Even though many private companies and students were overwhelmed with the recently held National Apprenticeship Mela at Government I.T.I. Old City Hyderabad, the presence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was missed who could contribute to the boost of manpower strength and help manned different government projects by its own without counting on other sources.



The National Apprenticeship Mela was organised to provide the educated youth an opportunity to equip with professional skills under different trades and IT sectors that allow them secure employment in their desired field. This mela saw the presence of representatives from 25 private companies and over 650 students turned up to affiliate themselves with professions they are cut out for.

However, the officials from the Department of Employment and Training were found disappointed with the absence of GHMC. It is said that except TSRTC, Railways and GAETEC no representative from other government run bodies were seen attending the Apprenticeship Mela that provided an opportunity for the educated youth to accelerate their skills.

K Shyamsundar, Apprenticeship Adviser, Department of Employment and Training rued, "Myriad number of educated youth could have been benefited with the opportunity if the GHMC had come forward to provide them apprenticeship that could help the students prepare themselves for employment and serve professionally. However, we found that except three government establishments like TSRTC, Railways and GAETEC, no other premier establishment especially the GHMC as well as the GMR had shown any interest in attending the apprenticeship programmes."

"Only three government establishments provided apprenticeships to nearly 450 students out of a total 650. The participation of other premier establishments like GHMC, GMR and others will surely contribute to a myriad number of opportunities to the fresher," contended K Shyamsundar.