Hyderabad: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Building in Banjara Hills
GHMC officials are cracking down on illegal construction in Hyderabad. They are demolishing buildings constructed without permission. The latest is the demolition of a building constructed against the rules on Banjara Hills Road No. 11 by GHMC officials.
They took permission for stilt + 2 floors and started the construction of cellar, ground + 6 floors. The locals complained to the GHMC officials about this illegal construction. When the authorities did not take any action, the locals approached the court. The authorities demolished the illegal structure on April 25 with the court's orders.
On the one hand, Hydra is already demolishing illegal structures in Hyderabad. It has set up a public service every Monday for complaints. It is receiving complaints from the public. Based on these, if they are found to be illegal structures, they will be demolished.