Hyderabad: GHMC early bird scheme offers property tax rebate

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started the early bird scheme offering five per cent rebate on property tax till April 30. The rebate is being given only on the current year's tax and not on arrears of the previous years. The corporation has already sent text messages to all property owners with a web link.

Those wishing to avail of the offer can pay tax online using the web link or can visit nearby GHMC Citizen Services Centres. "A rebate of five per cent on property tax shall be given in respect of assessments where property tax for the entire current financial year is paid before April 30, notwithstanding serving of the bill or demand notice," said a GHMC official.

He said the GHMC introduced the early bird scheme for the benefit of taxpayers to pay the tax in April and avail rebate given by the State government. The official said the taxpayers can now make payments by April 30, as the scheme is applicable for the current financial year 2022-2023 and not for arrears of the previous years.