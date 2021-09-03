Hyderabad: GHMC entomology staff gets special protective gear

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has finally conceded the demands of its entomology workers by providing them safety gear.

The Kukatpally zone has given more than 400 safety equipment kits to all the five circles of the entomology wing, as they make a key contribution to public health and are prone to dengue and malaria.

Around 321 entomology staffers, assistant entomologists and supervisors of the zone work in hazardous conditions while cleaning water stagnant points, carrying out fogging, spraying chemicals to prevent mosquitoes. Even during the second wave of Covid, they were faced hardships with no proper protective gear.

According to V Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally, the civic body has provided fully-equipped special safety kit each kit costing Rs 6,700. It includes one pair of safety shoes, four pairs of rubber gloves, one towel, 57 face masks, a raincoat, one radium jacket, one cap, six sanitiser bottles, 36 Dettol soaps, six coconut oil cans, and one bag.

She said, "entomology staff is playing a crucial role in the fight against Covid. During monsoon they are in the front as they initiate several measures to prevent dengue and malaria. They are also carrying out several drives to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

They are more vulnerable to diseases. The kit will help them to protect themselves from various health issues." Dr A Rambabu, Chief Entomologist, handed over the kits to the entire entomology staff.

"Coconut oil can be used to control skin diseases, while working in ponds and lakes. Dettol soaps and sanitisers are given to wash hands so that the staff can maintain personal hygiene. Those who work in rain have been provided jackets and raincoats," he said.

Though workers provide essential public services that are a key to safeguarding health, they work without safety equipment. With protective gear provided by the GHMC, such as nose masks, heavy rubber duty hand gloves they are safe.