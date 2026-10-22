Hyderabad: GHMC gives floral waste an eco-friendly makeover

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected over five metric tonnes (MT) of floral waste during the Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad. The collected waste has been transported to designated composting yards for processing into organic compost.

The initiative aims to promote sustainable waste management and encourage the responsible disposal of flowers used during the state’s traditional Bathukamma festival.

Bathukamma, celebrated with floral arrangements and cultural festivities, generates considerable quantities of flower waste. By collecting and processing this waste, GHMC seeks to prevent improper disposal and convert organic material into a useful resource.

An officer at GHMC said that the collected flowers will be processed into organic compost, supporting the reuse of biodegradable waste and promoting environmentally friendly practices. The civic body also aims to encourage eco-friendly festival practices and create awareness about responsible waste disposal.

According to GHMC, the initiative was taken up during Ganesh immersion across major immersion points in the city, with municipal teams separately collecting flowers and garlands. The flowers and garlands were removed from trollies and placed in separate bags for recycling.

The collected flowers were washed and dried. The stems and petals are then separated, with the dried petals processed into powder. The flower powder is subsequently used to manufacture dhoop, incense sticks and colours. The process does not involve the use of chemicals.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the amount of floral waste generated during the festivals and ensuring that flowers offered as part of the celebrations are put to productive use.