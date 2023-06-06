Hyderabad: GHMC officers pledge to protect environment

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the HODs of the respective departments of the GHMC pledged to protect the environment.

Cleanliness is a habit of everyday life where useless items can be reused and recycled.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) under ‘Mera Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’, everyone should be a part of this historic movement to move ahead with the slogan, in this background, people voluntarily donate their unused items, old books, clothes, toys and many more recyclable things.

Additional Commissioner V Krishna, Jayaraj Kennedy, CCP Devender Reddy Additional CCP Srinivas Rao CN&HO Dr Padmaja, CPRO Mohammad Murtuza Account Chief Examiner Venkateswara Reddy Joint Commissioners Uma Prakash, Venkat Reddy Sasikala, Ys. BM Bharat, officers and staff of respective departments participated.