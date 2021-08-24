Hyderabad: GHMC set to hand over sewerage upkeep in RJNR to Metro Board

Rajendranagar: Following an unsuccessful attempt to takeover sewerage operations and maintenance in Rajendranagar last year, the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will sit together again this week to seal the transition pact that will come into effect from September 1.

As per the memo being issued on July 30, by the commissioner GHMC, the transition of sewerage operations and maintenance service will come into effect from August 31. "The officials were instructed to handover the operation and maintenance of sewerage system in the peripheral circles of GHMC along with the staff and machinery back again to HMWSSB on or before Aug 31, 2021," reads the letter. It is pertinent to mention here that a similar transition of sewerage operations and maintenance service was carried out in March 2020 between the officials from GHMC and HMWSSB in the presence of MLA Rajendranagar T Prakash Goud. Earlier the government through a G.O.No.1, has ordered the transfer of sewerage system of peripheral circles of GHMC to HMWSSB that include the payment of general maintenance expenditure towards maintenance and repairs to damaged pipelines and manholes.

The officials were also instructed to hand over the sewerage maintenance system of total 66 wards in peripheral circles to HMWSSB along with all the hired machinery. However, the sources said, this could not be worked out due to some technical issues as the corona pandemic also be one of the reasons that prompted a lockdown soon after the first transition of sewerage maintenance in March 2020. Now after well-nigh one year, both the officials of GHMC and HMWSSB will sit again to complete the derailed process soon to seal the transition of sewerage maintenance and operations that would come into effect from September 1.

According to officials the sewerage system spreads over an area of 336 kilometres under the operational limits of GHMC Rajendranagar.

"The change of guard is now taking place again and as per the instructions the transfer of sewerage service to HMWSSB will come into effect from Aug 31. We are transferring the fleet of a total six Airtech Sewerage Jetting Machines along with 40 drainage working staff to HMWSSB. From September 1, the sewerage maintenance works in Rajendranagar will be overseen by the HMWSSB officials and staff as per the guidelines of G.O.Rt. No. 449, issued on September 30, 2020," the sources informed.