Hyderabad: GHMC spent Rs 3.4 crore on corporators' phone bills

Adarsh Nagar: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) spent nearly Rs3.4 crore during the past five years on phone bills of its corporators. Though many service providers were extending unlimited calls at cheapest price, in the last term each corporator received Rs 4,000 a month to pay the phone bill.



According to an RTI reply, in a month GHMC spent Rs 6.2 lakh for the 155 corporators and co-option members. Each public representative during the term received Rs 2.24 lakh only for their phone bills. A total of Rs 3.47 crore GHMC funds were spent only for telephone bills of 150 ward members and five co-option members.

The amount was directly credited each month to their bank account directly. The corporators who were elected in 2016, received the amount till their term ended, excluding the first four months.When The Hans India contacted Sabita Kishore, the TRS Corporator from Venkatapuram, she acknowledged that in the previous term they received Rs 4,000 for telephone expenses and a honorarium of Rs 6,000 a month. These amounts were credited in her bank account.

Even in their latest term, the corporators are receiving the amounts, including those who are elected for the first time. A newly elected BJP corporator, on the condition of anonymity, said, "In this term we have not got the amount till date, but officials have taken our bank details and we may get the amount soon,"

Harish Dhaga, an activist, said:" GHMC is misusing public money; it's unfair to pay Rs 4,000 a month where unlimited call packages are already existing at cheap prices. At least from now the GHMC should not continue making such payments. I request the GHMC to spend money for public good and city development, as it is facing financial crisis."