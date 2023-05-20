Hyderabad: GHMC standing committee green signal for 11 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee focused on development projects and granted approval to 11 proposals on Friday. The meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, gave clearance to significant proposals, including the renaming of LB Nagar Junction to Telangana Martyr Srikanta Chari Junction. The committee swiftly approved the proposal following the issuance of GO 54 on April 4, 2023, by the Urban Development Department.

Further, the committee approved the construction of a flyover, known as Mall Maisamma Flyover, as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) project. In addition, the committee gave its nod to the upgradation of the drainage system with a diversion at Periki Pond in Gajularamaram village, Qutbullahpurmandal in Rangareddy district, at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Under the Road Development Plan, the committee recommended the acquisition of 15 properties for the addition of an 18-meter link road width from road no 92 Jubilee Hills to road no 12 Banjara Hills as per the master plan. Additionally, the acquisition of 43 properties for the development of 30-meter and 18-metre road widths from Kondapur Junction to Police Colony and from Safari Nagar to Kondapur Jani Majeed via HT Line Police Ground, respectively, were also approved.

The committee granted approval for the acquisition of 282 properties along TKR Kaman to Nagarjuna Sagar Road via ZP Road for the development of a 30-meter road width. It also approved a proposal for the Call Centre managed by GHMC IT Section 040-2111 1111, in collaboration with GVK-EMRI Green Health, for a three-year service period from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2026, with a cost of Rs 2.27 crore.

In addition, GHMC Kukatpally zone entered into an MoU with Aparna Construction and Estate Private Limited for the construction of a road through Corporate Social Responsibility. Another MoU was signed between GHMC Serilingampally and DLF Foundation for a three-year maintenance agreement regarding central medians/traffic islands.

The meeting was attended by members of the Standing Committee, including Shanti Saijan Shekhar, Syed Minhajuddin, Syed SohailQuadri, Sameena Begum, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Abdul Muktadar, Mohammad Majid Hussain, Vanam Sangeet Yadav, Pandala Satish Babu, ES Raj Jitendra Nath, T Maheshwari, and other corporators. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioners Priyanka Ala, Vijayalakshmi, and Jayaraj Kennedy, ENC Zia Uddin, CCP Devender Reddy, CE Devanand, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu, and others were also present at the meeting.