Hyderabad: GHMC Starts Crèche for Children of Employees
Highlights
GHMC has opened a safe and happy crèche at its office to care for employees' children. It helps parents work without worry and supports families.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started a crèche at its big office. The space is a place where small children can spend time when their parents are at work.
The crèche, established inside the GHMC office, is a clean and safe place. Children can play, sleep, and learn small things there.
There are trained people who can take care of the children. The staff help the kids eat, play, and stay happy.
Because of the crèche, parents can do their work without worry. GHMC wants to help workers and their families. This crèche makes the office a better place for all.
