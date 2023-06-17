Hyderabad: GHMC ward offices make debut in city, set to tone up civic services

Hyderabad: The new system to facilitate decentralisation and bring governance closer to people, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) initiated the functioning of 132 ‘Ward Level Offices’ in its limits to address public grievancesregarding civic services at the ward level. MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the Ward Level Office system in Kachiguda on Friday.

With the GHMC initiating the functioning of 132 Ward Level Offices, the ‘Citizens Charter’ will be implemented at these offices for 17 services which was announced by K T Rama Rao.

Citizens can expect prompt solutions to their problems through this system and highlighted the availability of a Citizen Charter that outlines the responsibilities and services provided by GHMC through the ward offices.

On this occasion, Rama Rao outlined the key features of the system, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the citizens and governance. With bringing services closer to the communities, the system enables the GHMC to swiftly address public issues and deliver efficient solutions.

He said that the ward office system was implemented with the genuine intention of providing good governance to the citizens of Hyderabad. Beyond political affiliations, he called upon all public representatives to work together for the success of this system, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. He assured that the government would extend full support to the ward offices, irrespective of the political parties represented by the public representatives.

The success of this system in Hyderabad has the potential to serve as a model for other cities across the country. KTR expressed his optimism that if the system proves effective in Hyderabad, it could be replicated nationwide, revolutionizing governance and service delivery.

“Hyderabad already stands at the forefront of cities known for their good governance, and the ward office system further strengthens this reputation,” added Rama Rao.