Hyderabad GHMC Weather Forecast: Persistent Rains, Moderate Spells in North GHMC Areas

The GHMC has issued a weather alert for the next 24 hours, forecasting persistent light rains across the city with on-and-off moderate spells in North GHMC areas including Alwal, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Patancheru and RC Puram.

Rainfall is expected to be 20–35 mm in the northern zones and 10–30 mm elsewhere, while temperatures will stay cool between 24–26°C.

Citizens are advised to plan travel accordingly, remain alert and stay safe.







