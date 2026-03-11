Hyderabad Gig Workers Struggle in Heatwave as Delivery Jobs Turn Risky

The heatwave in Hyderabad has become a tough challenge for gig workers.Delivery riders and platform workers are stuck in a dangerous heat trap.The gig economy workers are forced to keep working outdoors even when the temperature is above 40 degree C.

A recent survey revealed that workers face extreme heat impacts which include exhaustion, dizziness, and dehydration .Many workers avoid medical care due to high costs and lack of insurance.Women workers face additional risks,struggling with limited access to restrooms and shade during long shifts.The delivery workers' summer heat struggle is worsened by app notifications that push them to work during lunch rush hours, leaving them with little choice between risking heatstroke or losing income.

The court canteen operations Delhi may have faced LPG shortages recently, but here in Hyderabad, the crisis is about climate. The climate impact on the gig economy is quite evident and clear.Rising temperatures are reshaping how workers earn their livelihood. Lack of shaded rest zones, cooling stations, or access to clean drinking water, exposed the gig workers to dangerous conditions.

Unions and worker associations are demanding urgent changes which include heat safety pay, mandatory cooling breaks,and removing penalties when workers log off during heatwave warnings.These measures are vital for gig workers safety , ensuring that millions in the sector are not left vulnerable to climate extremes.

In short, the Hyderabad gig workers heatwave is more than a seasonal challenge—it’s a warning sign of how climate change is directly affecting the gig economy workers in Hyderabad, turning everyday work into a test of endurance.