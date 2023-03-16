Hyderabad: Girl adopts Bengal tiger on fifth birthday

Hyderabad: As a part of an animal adoption programme, on her fifth birthday Riya Kalahasthi, along with her parents, adopted Royal Bengal tiger for three months.

Kalahasthi and her parents handed over the memorandum of understanding and a letter after the online payment of Rs 30,000 towards the adoption.

Speaking on the occasion, S Rajashekar, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, thanked Kalahasthi, and her parents for coming forward to adopt animals.

Later the girl along with her parents went round of the zoo. They appreciated the staff for maintenance and cleanliness.