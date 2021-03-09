Hyderabad: Girls zestily take part in cycle rally

Charminar: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shaheen Women Resource and Welfare Association organised a cycle rally at Charminar on Monday, it was attended by as many as 100 girls and women.

According to Jameela Nishat, the founder and director of Shaheen, the International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. "On this day as a aampaign for gender equality, Shaheen has organised a cycle rally which was started from historic Charminar and ended near City civil court in Purani Haveli, in which 100 girls and women participated," added Jameela Nishat.

During the campaign, the organisation empowered young women and girls through different activities. Shaheen is focused on creating awareness and building knowledge among women and girls. She said that the day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist, said "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single woman, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights." So make International Women's Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women," she noted.

Shaheen Women's Resource and Welfare Association is based out of Old City. Committed to the cause of women's rights and communal harmony. It engages with women across age groups ranging from adolescents to middle-aged women helping them to break social barriers, gain control over economic resources and exercise leadership at multiple levels. Shaheen works in and around 20 slums in the Old City of Hyderabad. It is also uniquely positioned to simultaneously support three backward minority communities including Muslims, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Shaheen also held group discussions and individual counselling sessions on domestic violence, sexual and reproductive rights have enabled women and girls, who seek support at Shaheen, to assert their identity as a woman and to stand up for their rights.