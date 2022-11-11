Hyderabad: Glare on 'fishy' deputations in Treasuries and Accounts dept

Hyderabad: Deputation of staff including officials is thriving in the Director of Treasuries and Accounts (DTA) where the personnel were allegedly brought from other departments to work.

According to sources, recently, a complaint letter was also sent to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the irregularities in the DTA where the officials were bringing staff on deputations. A copy of the letter, which was sent to the chief secretary had mentioned the name of MS Suresh Babu, the deputy director, alleging that he was working in DTA against the rules.

The letter read that the official had allegedly taken huge money from one class-IV employee, who was absconding for 18 years from the services and he was allowed into the service against the rule with the support of the higher authorities. Sources said that when this was brought to the notice of the Secretariat seeking a clarification of what needs to be done, they also sent a letter to the concerned office about what they were doing until now.

Sources said that the person who was away from duty for the last 18 years was enjoying all the benefits and was indulged in indiscipline with the blessings of his bosses and it was learnt that the person had withdrawn money from the employee benefits provided by the State government anticipating action.

The letter further said that the officials had threatened the district units and collecting money from them every month as mamool. The concerned official threatened their subordinates by stating that he had good links with the higher officials including in finance department and would transfer those not cooperating. It was also alleged in the report that top priority was given to staff from particular religion depriving opportunities to the eligible. The letter demands the chief secretary to take action and save the employees of the treasuries and accounts department.