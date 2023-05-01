Live
Hyderabad: Global City not yet ready for monsoon
Residents of Tolichowki and activists say that though GHMC took up some works like laying of stormwater drains, they have not been completed threatening to make the life of the people miserable
Hyderabad: Though Hyderabad is touted to be the global city with best infrastructural facilities, the recent rains had exposed how unprepared the city is to face the challenges of Monsoon.
Every year the city witnesses same scenario. Several residential colonies get inundated and at many places even boats have to be pressed into service to take up rescue and rehabilitation activities. Accidents like people slipping into open drains or vehicles suffering damages to bad roads had common. Though the administration has been promising to alter the situation by taking long and short term measures, not much of change is visible.
Hans India which examined the Tolichowki area which was flooded due to Saturday’s rains is one such vulnerable area. Residents and activists said that though GHMC took up some works like laying of stormwater drains were taken up they have not been completed threatening to make the life of the people miserable. Even no monsoon action plan has so far been put in place.
The civic body has taken up several monsoon action plans in the Tolichowki areas which were affected during rains. “Though the officials claim that upgradation works were completed, still the residents are witnessing inundation. Mohammed Mizanuddin, a resident of Aditya Nagar said fear of rains and flooding during the monsoon season seems to be evident.
The areas that get flooded during monsoon are Nizam colony, Nadeem Colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha colony.
Residents of Balakapur nala, Shah Hatim Lake say that the excess flood water from nala causes huge damage to their property every year. Nearly five residential colonies abutting the nala get inundated.
During the Hyderabad floods, most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. Military was called in and boats were used to rescue the residents. But still no major steps were taken so far.
The works which were started in seven tombs road, Nadeem colony, Samatha colony, Aditya Nagar Colony and surrounding areas are on at snails pace and are unlikely to be completed before onset of monsoon, said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, social activist.
However, GHMC claims that a 900mm Dia NP3 pipeline was laid parallel to the existing pipeline from Rumaan Hotel to Bal Reddy Nagar at Tolichowki under Nanal Nagar division to solve the problem. But no one is willing to assure that no flooding would take place this monsoon.