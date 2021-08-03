Hyderabad: Goddess will protect people from all evils

Hyderabad: Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements for Bonalu festival, oracle Susheela on Monday assured to protect devotees from all forms of evils but asked them to offer 'Maru Bonum' and 'saka' for five weeks. Susheela invoked the Goddess Mahankali and performed Rangam standing atop at an earthen pot at the historic Akkanna Madanna Temple at Haribowli on the concluding day of two-day Bonalu festival on Monday.

Meanwhile oracle Swarnalatha predicting the future at Mahankali Temple near Mir Alam Mandi, assured to protect people from the corona pandemic. Swarnalatha said that there would be enough rains and abundant crops in the ensuing year and added that she would take care of the people.

The Akkanna Madanna Temple committee members provided masks and sanitiser bottles at the temple and insisted the devotees wear masks. Later, the temple committee members took out a procession of Ammavaru on elephant Laxmi, which was brought from Karnataka. Large number of people gathered at the temple premises to witness the procession. The Akkanna Madanna Temple led the procession of Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee with the elephant. The procession was flagged off by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The Rangam and a grand colourful procession by the Committee marks the end of Bonalu festival in the Old City. The festival which was celebrated in a subdued manner previous year was celebrated in a grand manner this year.