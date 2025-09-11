  • Menu
Hyderabad Gold Rates Today: 24K ₹11,051 | 22K ₹10,130 – 11 Sept 2025
Highlights

Check Hyderabad gold prices today for 24K and 22K gold. Stay updated on current rates, trends, and factors affecting gold prices on 11 September 2025.

Want to buy or sell gold in Hyderabad? Here is today’s update. It will help you make smart choices. Knowing the current prices for 24K and 22K gold is important. This helps you decide the right time to invest or buy jewelry.

Today’s Prices:

  • 24K Gold: ₹11,051 per gram
  • 22K Gold: ₹10,130 per gram

Gold prices change because of global markets, inflation, interest rates, and demand.

Recent Trend:

In the last few days, 24K gold rose from ₹10,849 to ₹11,051. 22K gold also went up from ₹9,945 to ₹10,130. Prices are slowly rising.

Always check the latest rates before buying or selling gold.

