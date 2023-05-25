Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.81cr seized from passenger at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers seized gold worth Rs 1.81 crore from a passengerwho arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday.

During the security checks, on a tip off, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA intercepted the passenger who arrived from Emirates flight EK-524 at 3 am.

On checking the person and baggage, the officials found an emergency light, gold in the shape of a battery having the weight of 2,915 grams was found to be concealed in the battery portion of the emergency light.

The officials arrested the accused under the Indian Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is on.