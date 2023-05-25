Live
- HYDERABAD: Fraudsters arrested for impersonating Harish Rao
- Minor change, EAMCET results today at 9.30 am
- Hyderabad: Gold shops flourish as currency exchanges
- Interstate Pseudo IPS/Colonel offender nabbed
- IIT Hyderabad alumni shine in UPSC CSE 2022 results
- T Congress felicitates Sushmita
- Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.81cr seized from passenger at RGI Airport
- Tech-savvy engineers thrive in Civil Services
- 5G network in India crosses 2 lakh sites mark
- Ties in T20 mode
Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.81cr seized from passenger at RGI Airport
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers seized gold worth Rs 1.81 crore from a passengerwho arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International...
Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers seized gold worth Rs 1.81 crore from a passengerwho arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday.
During the security checks, on a tip off, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA intercepted the passenger who arrived from Emirates flight EK-524 at 3 am.
On checking the person and baggage, the officials found an emergency light, gold in the shape of a battery having the weight of 2,915 grams was found to be concealed in the battery portion of the emergency light.
The officials arrested the accused under the Indian Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS