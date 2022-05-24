Hyderabad: Government City College bags four prizes in Jignasa competition

Hyderabad: The Government City College on Monday won four prizes at the State-level Jignasa-Student Study Project presentations for the year 2021-22 organised by the Department of College Education. The prizes were received by Dr P Bala Bhaskar, Principal, Government City College, the faculty supervisors and student teams from Naveen Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education, at a function at the Telugu University Auditorium in Nampally.

The departments of Mathematics and Commerce bagged first prize while Physics and Chemistry won 2nd prize in the State-level competitions where the study projects were judged by professors from universities and scientists from various institutions.

First prize student winners received a cash award of Rs 25,000, while second prize winners got Rs 18,000 and the supervisors received Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Jignasa, is an initiative of collegiate education, with the aim to inculcate research skills in undergraduate students, to make them work in teams and learn to analyse the data collected and present the findings. It is being successfully run since 2016.