Hyderabad: Government High School at Rasooplura cries for attention

Hyderabad: Almost all government schools in the city lack proper infrastructure and scavengers. The government high school building at Rasooplura is dilapidated. It needs immediate repairs; students are forced to use unhygienic toilets due to lack of scavengers. There are no clerks.



The 25-year-old school wears a deserted look, as the remises is not swept properly; toilets are not cleaned. Heaps of sand is found dumped in a corner of a classroom. With a strength of 750 students, only four washrooms are allotted two each for boys and girls. They are not cleaned. Due to this, girls are forced to relieve themselves only at home. A few students allege that they are suffering a lot due to sanitation problems and lack of cleanliness. Improper maintenance is one of the reasons for them not using toilets.

Washrooms emanate unbearable foul smell. The classrooms and school premises are not cleaned and swept regularly. Jeevan Prakash, the headmaster, said, "A few classrooms are kept locked; students of two classes are forced to sit in a room. Walls of several classrooms have developed cracks. Even the floor has cracks. Students of different classes are forced to sit in a single room. Teachers face hardship to impart lessons; but our pleas are always neglected by authorities. Many times, we have asked them for sanctioning funds to construct a new building."

Sometimes teachers are forced to do clerk's job due affecting students' studies. We are struggling to clean classrooms; due to lack of funds we are unable to afford cleaning staff. Textbooks and notebook are not supplied. Authorities are aware of the condition of the school, but nothing has been done so far, added Prakash.