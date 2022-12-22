Hyderabad: Government hospitals across city brimming with O2 supply

Hyderabad: The government hospitals in the city are well prepared to meet any oxygen supply requirement during Covid period, thanks to the plants set up in major hospitals.

According to officials, the oxygen supply will not be a problem as there would be enough supply, as they point out that oxygen plants are being set up in hospitals by the government.

Gandhi Hospital which handled the maximum case load during the Covid waves, is also equipped with oxygen plants. A senior official of the hospital said it has 1,500 beds; it can take 2,000 patients during peak time. However, oxygen is sufficient for providing to 3,000 patients. He said recently a 20 KL tank was set up in the hospital. The plant in the hospital generates 2,000 litres of liquid oxygen per minute, said the official.

Chest Hospital has 300 beds all with oxygen connectivity. The official said the hospital also has an oxygen plant, which is run for six hours. It will always have a stock of 13L liquid oxygen. Besides these, there are panels and cylinders to meet any demand, he stated.

It may be recalled that during the second wave, hospitals were at breaking point as the biggest challenge was to provide oxygen for Covid patients. Some deaths were reported in Hyderabad with shortage of oxygen; people were running from pillar to post to get a cylinder of oxygen.